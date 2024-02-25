Head-To-Head Comparison: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.17 $839.00 million $1.15 29.03 Empire State Realty Trust $739.57 million 2.23 $40.64 million $0.31 32.74

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 3 0 2.60 Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $8.65, suggesting a potential downside of 14.78%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37% Empire State Realty Trust 6.92% 3.00% 1.22%

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Empire State Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

