Head to Head Contrast: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) versus WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $709.63 million 8.43 $285.52 million $1.75 24.18 WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and WeWork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirit Realty Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork. WeWork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97% WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 2 6 2 0 2.00 WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than WeWork.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats WeWork on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

