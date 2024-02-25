Head to Head Review: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) vs. Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) and Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Spyre Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.36) -2.74 Spyre Therapeutics $2.33 million 40.99 -$83.82 million ($75.59) -0.31

Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spyre Therapeutics. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spyre Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spyre Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech and Spyre Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.64%. Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Spyre Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Spyre Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -123.74% -84.99% Spyre Therapeutics -22,195.36% N/A -146.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Bavencio, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

