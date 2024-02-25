Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

HCAT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

