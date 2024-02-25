Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

