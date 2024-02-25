Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 62,000 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Trading Up 0.8 %

TENB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,096 shares of company stock worth $3,384,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

