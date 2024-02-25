Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 233,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $668.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.48. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $687.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.