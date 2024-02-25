Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 870.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $265.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.