Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

GLW stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

