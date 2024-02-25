Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 1,473,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 54.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 127,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

