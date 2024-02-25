Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,562 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $30,467,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $42.32 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

