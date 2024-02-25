Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 191,130 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 191,130 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

