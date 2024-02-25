Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 36,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.53% of Universal Insurance worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 22.4 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

