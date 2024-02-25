Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 718,172 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,172 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

