Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,928 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

