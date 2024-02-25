HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

LNTH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

