Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the company will earn $8.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $204.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

