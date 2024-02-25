Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

HD stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $374.24. The firm has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

