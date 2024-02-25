Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.18 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 138,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

