Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HRL opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

