Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.09

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $132.59, with a volume of 35800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.