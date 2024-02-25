Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,093 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $107.71.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

