Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,275 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

