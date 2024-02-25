Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

