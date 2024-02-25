Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 27,770 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.