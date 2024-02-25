Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.