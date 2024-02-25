Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.11 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

