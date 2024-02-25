Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $227.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

