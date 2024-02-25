Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $170.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.