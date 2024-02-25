Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.48 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

