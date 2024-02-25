Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $18.35 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

