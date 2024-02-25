Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

