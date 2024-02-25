Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,735 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 504,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

