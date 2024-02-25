Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,215 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.7 %

NTR stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

