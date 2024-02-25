Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

