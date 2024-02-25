Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,325 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

