Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,471.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,434.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

