Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 46,494 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.