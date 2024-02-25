Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

