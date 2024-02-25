Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $118,827,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,821,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

