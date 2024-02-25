Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

