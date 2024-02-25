Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of HURN opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group
In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,514 shares of company stock worth $2,352,780 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
