Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HURN opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,514 shares of company stock worth $2,352,780 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.