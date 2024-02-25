Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hysan Development Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Hysan Development has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.69.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hysan Development
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.