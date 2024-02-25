Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.