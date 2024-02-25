ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICFI opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,432,135. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

