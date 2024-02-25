ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $355.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in ICON Public by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

