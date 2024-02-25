IMAX (IMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IMAX Stock Performance
NYSE IMAX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
