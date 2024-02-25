IMAX (IMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Get IMAX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.