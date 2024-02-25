Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

