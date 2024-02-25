Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$9.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

