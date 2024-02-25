Innovid (CTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.20. Innovid has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTV. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innovid by 94.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovid by 188.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

